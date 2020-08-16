Mercedes - Elia G. Garcia, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mid-Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation in Mercedes. She was born on a Tuesday, December 10, 1929 to Matias Garcia, Sr. and Julianita Cavazos Garcia in La Reforma, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband; Jose Dimas Garcia, grandson; Robert Ramon, Jr., sisters; Emma Garcia, Aida Aguirre and Edna Reyna, brothers; Matias Garcia, Jr., Rene Garcia and son-in-law; Adan Maldonado.She is survived by her children; Luby (Roberto Yzaguirre) Ramon, Yolanda Campos, Jose Eli (Rose M.) Garcia, Emma N. (Armando) Rangel, Joel (Melida) Garcia, Elda E. James and Eleazar (Cynthia) Garcia, sister; Viviana (Noe) De Leon, 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.Elia enjoyed sewing, quilting and cooking. She was a loving, caring, humble and firmed woman who was the matriarch of her family and instilled higher education for her children and grandchildren, thus having Nurses, Educators, Librarians, Lawyers, Law Enforcement Officers, Pastors, Doctors, Military Service and attendee at West Point Military Academy in New York. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM with a Prayer services at 6:30 PM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in McAllen. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Jose Eli Garcia, Armando Rangel, Leroy Garcia, Johnny Williams, Jonathan Diaz, Adrian Ybarra and Rogelio Campos. Honorary pallbearer will be; Joseph E. Garcia. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.