|
|
McAllen - Elia T. Canales went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019 at the age of 75. Elia was preceded in death by her parents Jose Trevino Sanchez and Maria Antonia Martinez de Sanchez, baby daughter Gabriela Canales, brothers- in-law Leonel Canales and Rodolfo Vela. Elia is survived by her husband of 55 years Evaristo and son Alejandro E. (Johnny Marie), granddaughter Layla Rose and grandson Noah James. Her sisters Irma T. Guerra, Rosa M Castro, brother Jose G (Mary) Trevino and sisters- in- law Juanita Vela and Elia Canales as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elia was born on August 12, 1944 in Laredo Texas. She graduated from Martin High School in 1961. She married Evaristo on December 28, 1963 and remained in Laredo until 1966. That year they moved to McAllen where she remained the rest of her life. Elia worked for the Social Security Administration for more than 30 years until her retirement. Elia was an avid doll collector and was founding member of The Lower Upper Valley Doll Club where she remained active until her passing. Elia enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries in Europe and abroad. Pallbearers are Guillermo D Guera Jr, Rey Castro Jr., Carlos Trevino, Cid Aldo Trevino, Rene Cantu and Edgar Cano. Visitation will be at Kreidler Funeral Home located at 314 N 10th St. McAllen Sunday August 18th from 5 to 7 with a Rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be Monday at 9am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church located at 2209 Kendlewood Ave McAllen with Burial to follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located at 2520 Inspiration Rd. Mission
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 18, 2019