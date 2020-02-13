|
|
Weslaco - Eliacer "Lelia" Olmos, 83, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
Miss Olmos was born March 20, 1936 in Encarnacion, Jalisco, Mexico, daughter of Ramon Olmos and Magdalena Machain Olmos. She is preceded in death by her parents: brother, Salvador Olmos; sisters, Eloisa Mendez and Maria Guadalupe Leyva.
Surviving her is her sister, Carmen Rocha and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.
Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2020