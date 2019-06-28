McAllen - Elida Bazan Saldana, 93, of Edinburg, Texas passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 with her son Richard by her. Elida was born on Thursday, January 17, 1926, in La Alameda, Texas to Gregorio Bazan and Concepcion Hernandez Bazan. Elida is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 69 years; Barney Saldana, brothers and sister.



Elida is survived by her sons; Richard (Lynn), Robert (Betsy), daughter; Anita, brothers; Adan (Oralia) and Eduardo Bazan, several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



She grew up on the Guadalupe Ranch in Puerto Rico, Texas. Upon marrying Barney, Elida moved to Michigan where she lived and worked for 25 years. After returning to the Valley, she became involved in her children's school activities. This included the use of her bookkeeping skills for the Edinburg High School Orchestra for 15 years.



Elida will be remembered as an incredible baker and gardener who will be sorely missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.



Her family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4PM with a Memorial Service to be held at 2 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019