Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Elida Arredondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elida F. Arredondo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elida F. Arredondo Obituary
McAllen - Elida F. Arredondo, 81, died Wed, April 17, 2019, at Doctors Hospital in Edinburg. Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen handled cremation arrangements. The family will have a small graveside ceremony May 10, 2019 at Laredo City Memorial Cemetery, Laredo where Elida will be laid to rest alongside her beloved mother Refugio Sotelo. Elida retired from MISD after being with them over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Arredondo. Elida is survived by a sister Olga Herrera and Children; Beatriz Bazan, Olga Guerra, Elizabeth Puente (Ricardo Puente); Benjamin Arredondo, Jr. (Mary Arredondo), Raul Arredondo, Paul Arredondo (Nora Arredondo). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; plus other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now