McAllen - Elida F. Arredondo, 81, died Wed, April 17, 2019, at Doctors Hospital in Edinburg. Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen handled cremation arrangements. The family will have a small graveside ceremony May 10, 2019 at Laredo City Memorial Cemetery, Laredo where Elida will be laid to rest alongside her beloved mother Refugio Sotelo. Elida retired from MISD after being with them over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Arredondo. Elida is survived by a sister Olga Herrera and Children; Beatriz Bazan, Olga Guerra, Elizabeth Puente (Ricardo Puente); Benjamin Arredondo, Jr. (Mary Arredondo), Raul Arredondo, Paul Arredondo (Nora Arredondo). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; plus other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019