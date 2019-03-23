Pharr - Elida G. Flores passed away peacefully Thursday March 21, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. She was born on May 21st, 1935 to her parents Leon and Isabel Godoy in Port Isabel, Texas where she was raised.



In 1950 she met the Love of her life George Flores Jr. whom she later married and had nine children together. Elida was a devoted housewife who enjoyed family time, cooking, and traveling. She was the life of the party and brought joy and laughter to the lives of many.



She thoroughly enjoyed all sports, especially her beloved Dallas Cowboys who she watched religiously.



She was an active member of the Holy Spirit Parish where she attended her Women's ACTS retreat in September 2012.



She is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Isabel Godoy, her husband George Flores Jr., her son Ezekiel Flores, and her sister Yolanda (Lico) Fierro.



She is survived by her children, George(Frances) Flores III of Pharr Texas, Gilbert (Martha) Flores of Denver Colorado, Rick (Yolanda) Flores of McAllen Texas, Hector (Delia) Flores of Pharr Texas, Homer (Janie) Flores of Kyle Texas, Ray Flores of Dallas Texas, Mary (Robert) Zepeda Jr. of McAllen Texas, Jonathan (Rachel) Flores of McAllen Texas. 19 Grandchildren and 36 Great Grandchildren.



Viewing will be held Sunday March 24th from 4pm-9pm at the Del Angel Funeral Home 3611 N. Taylor Road in Mission, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M.



A viewing will be held at 10:00am on Monday March 25th at Del Angel Funeral Home followed by mass from 11:00am-12:00pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen, Texas. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2019