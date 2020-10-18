1/1
Elida Pena Gomez
Edinburg - Elida Pena Gomez, 79, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Falfurrias, Ms. Gomez had lived in Edinburg most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Patricia Pena.

Ms. Gomez is survived by her seven loving children, Cristobal (Doris) Gomez of IN, Chriselda (Salvador) Sosa of Grand Prairie, TX, Yolanda (Joe) Marquez of Davie, FL, Imelda (Brent) Cavazos, Joe (Celine) Gomez Jr., both of Edinburg, Steven (Nora) Gomez, Amanda Gomez, both of Grand Prairie, TX; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Ismael Hernandez of Falfurrias, Elena Hernandez, Alejandro Pena, both of Edinburg, Rene Pena of Irving, TX, Noelia Delgado, Rolando Pena, both of Edinburg, Israel Pena of Irving, TX, Jose Luis Rabago of Dallas, and Jose Alberto Rabago of CA.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Live streaming via Zoom will be available, meeting ID 86701510110, passcode 115396. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, Zoom meeting ID 898 2093 0976, passcode 075236. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
