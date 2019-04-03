Fort Worth - Elida Thatcher Guerra passed peacefully from this life into the arms of our Lord in Fort Worth, TX on March 21, 2019, at the age of 97. She was one of five daughters to Joe and Eva Thatcher, all of whom are deceased except for one surviving sister, Oma Lee Espinoza.



A Godly woman, Elida exemplified unconditional love in her daily life, always putting the needs of others above her own. She lived for her Faith and was fully committed to the Word of God.



Elida was a homemaker, an exceptional cook, a songwriter, and a lifetime gardener. She had a great love for music and, at the tender age of 84, she was contracted by Christmas & Holiday Music from Burbank, CA and was signed up as an official, professional songwriter. Her life revolved around her three doting daughters, who were all members of the singing group Little Women. She traveled extensively with them.



Elida is survived by two daughters and their respective husbands, Linda and Dr. Daniel Ziegler, Della and Dr. William Hodges, and by son-in-law, John Douglas, husband of her predeceased daughter, Mara Douglas. She has 6 grandchildren: Marcia and Bruno Serrano, Lisette and her husband John Wilson, William Paul and Michael Justin Hodges, and Della Marie and her husband Loring Hill. She has 2 great-grandchildren: Hannah and Hunter Wilson (and one more baby Wilson on the way).



There will be a Memorial Service with a Rosary at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, TX on Fri., April 5 from 6-8 pm. The Funeral Mass will be led by Msgr. Gustavo Barrera at Our Lady of Sorrows 1108 W. Hackberry in McAllen on Sat., April 6, 2019 at 9:00 am.



Flowers may be sent to: Kreidler Funeral Home 314 N. 10th St.,McAllen, TX 78501 (956-686-0234) Published in The Monitor on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary