Elida U. Najera
Alamo - Elida U. Najera, 80, entered eternal rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Taft, TX, she had lived in Alamo most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Najera; and her parents, Jose and Tomasa Ureste.

Elida is survived by a son, Juan Najera Jr. of Laredo; a daughter, Melissa (Edward) Gonzalez of Houston; and three granddaughters, Ashley, Amanda, and Erika.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
