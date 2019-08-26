|
Donna - Elijio Hernandez, 98, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence in Donna.
Mr. Hernandez was born March 11, 1921 in Mexico, son of Antonio Hernandez and Carlota Martinez Hernandez.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Santos M. Hernandez and his parents.
Surviving him is his daughter, Juanita (George) Garcia; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2019