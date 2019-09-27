|
|
McAllen - Eliodoro De La Luz Jr., 55, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Livingston, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Eliodoro De La Luz, and his brother, Roberto De La Luz. He is survived by his mother, Clara De La Luz, his wife, Mireya De La Luz, his daughters; Patsy (Mario) De La Luz, Nyssa (Dwight) Selena De La Luz, Latzy Lee De La Luz, grandchildren; Mario S. Gonzalez III, Dante M. Gonzalez, Jeremiah L. Gonzalez, Ethan J. Gonzalez, and Vaelani George. Memorial service was held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., yesterday, September 26, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., today, September 27, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Funeral services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019