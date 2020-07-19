1/1
Elisa "Licha" Bourbois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Elisa "Licha" Bourbois, age 87, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Mission, Texas the daughter of Virginia Villarreal and Manuel Bourbois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Maria Sofia Castillo and two brothers, Ramiro Bourbois and Roberto Agustin Bourbois.

She is survived by four children: Carlos David (Sylvia) Jackson of Mission, Jorge (Janie) Jackson of McAllen, Sandra Monica (Armando+) Garcia of McAllen and Thelma Jackson of Sharyland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved