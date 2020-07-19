Mission - Elisa "Licha" Bourbois, age 87, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Mission, Texas the daughter of Virginia Villarreal and Manuel Bourbois.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Maria Sofia Castillo and two brothers, Ramiro Bourbois and Roberto Agustin Bourbois.She is survived by four children: Carlos David (Sylvia) Jackson of Mission, Jorge (Janie) Jackson of McAllen, Sandra Monica (Armando+) Garcia of McAllen and Thelma Jackson of Sharyland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Mission.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.