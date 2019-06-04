|
|
Edinburg - Elisa Emma Montes, 77, went home to our Lord, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen.
Mrs. Montes was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Although our mother will be greatly
missed she left us with an abundance of beautiful memories and great examples of strength and fortitude.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Guadalupe De La Garza; two sisters, Evelia Rodriguez and Guadalupe Lopez.
Elisa is survived by her husband Roel Montes Sr., a son, Roel (Leticia G.) Montes Jr.; four daughters, Maria Elisa (Audenago) M. De Leon, Maria Isabel (Edward) Nega, Criselda (Juan) Sanchez, Isela (Hector) Maldonado; 14 grandchildren, Claudia, Crystal, Michael De Leon, Miranda, Kassandra, Roel Montes III, Julio Montes, Edward Nega, Clarissa, Diana, Juan II, Marco Sanchez, Miguel, Arianna Maldonado, six siblings, Julian (Amparo) De la Garza, Enriqueta (Jesus) Flores, Eliseo (Guadalupe) De la Garza Jr., Elvira (Jose) Lopez, Tomasa (Eloy) Saenz, Blanca Rosa (Carlos) Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019