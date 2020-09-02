1/1
Elisa Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Elisa "Lichita" Gonzalez

Elisa Gonzalez was born in McAllen, Texas on January 5, 1923 and passed away on August 30, 2020 at The Bridges in Edinburg, an assisted living facility. She was preceded in death by her parents Federico and Liberata Gonzalez, sister Aurelia G. Salazar, half-sister Paula G. Sanchez and brothers Fidel, Israel and Ezequiel Gonzalez. Left to cherish her memory are numerous nephews and nieces.

Elisa was born to a McAllen pioneer family that settled and built a home on South 17th Street in 1911. She graduated from McAllen High School and McAllen Business College and was employed as a book-keeper by the City of McAllen for over 40 years. As a lifelong member of Woodmen of the World Socie-ty, she held the office of Secretary-Treasurer for many years. Elisa, lovingly known as "Lichita", was a devout Catholic and loyal member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen.

Tia Licha will be dearly missed by all of her remaining nephews and nieces, as she was the nucleus of the Gonzalez and Salazar families.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Bridges and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided in her final days.

Funeral services are being entrusted to Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Graveside services will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved