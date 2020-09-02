Elisa Gonzalez

Edinburg - Elisa "Lichita" GonzalezElisa Gonzalez was born in McAllen, Texas on January 5, 1923 and passed away on August 30, 2020 at The Bridges in Edinburg, an assisted living facility. She was preceded in death by her parents Federico and Liberata Gonzalez, sister Aurelia G. Salazar, half-sister Paula G. Sanchez and brothers Fidel, Israel and Ezequiel Gonzalez. Left to cherish her memory are numerous nephews and nieces.Elisa was born to a McAllen pioneer family that settled and built a home on South 17th Street in 1911. She graduated from McAllen High School and McAllen Business College and was employed as a book-keeper by the City of McAllen for over 40 years. As a lifelong member of Woodmen of the World Socie-ty, she held the office of Secretary-Treasurer for many years. Elisa, lovingly known as "Lichita", was a devout Catholic and loyal member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen.Tia Licha will be dearly missed by all of her remaining nephews and nieces, as she was the nucleus of the Gonzalez and Salazar families.The family would like to thank the staff at The Bridges and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided in her final days.Funeral services are being entrusted to Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Graveside services will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.