Edinburg - Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, the Family Patriarch, Elisandro Saenz, 92, was summoned by his Lord and Savior to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1927, at the San Jose Ranch in Mission, TX to Daniel Saenz and Maria Guzman Lerma.Mr. Saenz was a lifelong resident of Edinburg, TX. He was a devout Catholic and a member of the Holy Family Church. He enjoyed reading the bible on a daily basis until Alzheimer's disease impaired his memory and his ability to read.In 1952, he married the love of his life, Maria Saenz (formally Perez). Together they formed a family by welcoming eight children. They renewed their vows in 1968 and remained married for over 65 years until December 4, 2017, when death did them part.Elisandro lived a dignified and humble life. He loved his wife, his children, and grandchildren. He was selfless and kind with a compassionate spirit; always offering a helping hand to others. His departure leaves us with a tremendous void that only the Lord can heal; his love leaves us with countless memories, which will live in our hearts forever.Mr. Elisandro Saenz is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria P. Saenz and his parents, his half-siblings Daniel Saenz Jr., Christina Saenz, and Martin L. Villarreal. Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are four generations. His eight children, Elisandro Saenz, Jr. (Margarita), Jesus Saenz (Gloria), and Geronimo Saenz (Maribel), Silvia Saenz, Elisabeth Saenz, Leticia Saenz, Delia Saenz, and Patricia Solis (Humberto). He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a half-brother, Tomas Saenz of Milwaukee, WI.The family wishes to express their gratitude and thank the Amara Hospice staff for their professionalism; the excellent care, the compassion, comfort, and kindness provided to our dad.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are: Humberto Solis, Samantha N. Solis, Kassandra Solis, Frank Hernandez, Eric Hernandez, and Pamela Hernandez.