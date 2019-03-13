|
PHARR - Eliseo Avendano III, 65, went home to the Lord Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
He is preceded in death by his father, Eliseo Avendano, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Ramon Llamas.
Mr. Avendano is survived by his four children, Eliseo (Christina) Avendano IV, Eddie Avendano, Erik Avendano, Elbert (Kimberly Golden) Avendano; six grandchildren; his companion, Gracie Bravo; mother, Ursula Avendano; one brother, Elias Avendano; two sisters, Estela Llamas and Esperanza (Cruz) Sotelo; Janie Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019