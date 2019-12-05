|
San Juan - Eliseo Guajardo, Sr. was born June 14, 1934 in Donna, Texas.
Eliseo "Cheo" Guajardo was a man who loved fixing sewing machines, enjoyed the outdoors, the hunt, the catch, a good ol' barbecue, and an ice-cold beer. He was a man of great stature, great presence, and a great heart. He was surrounded by all his family in the last moments of his life. He was welcomed into God's glory, was forgiven, and forgave himself on December 3, 2019.
"Dad, grandpa, Cheo, compadre, thank you for teaching us to live life in pure happiness and to fight for it until our last breath. We love you."
He is preceded in death by his wife, Trinidad P. Guajardo; his parents, Ramon and Sofia Guajardo; in-laws, Pablo and Leonor Padron.
He is survived by his eight children, Eliseo (Mireya), Alberto (Mirta), Fernando (Glenda), Ernesto (Rosa), Rene (Mirna), Elisandro (Amalia), Eliberto (Priscilla), and Elisandra Guajardo; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Ninfa Cantu, Janie Romero, Erasmo, Roberto, Miguel, Ramon, and Ruben.
On behalf of our family, we would thank the McAllen Nursing Home and Lupita Cuellar for the care you provided, and Abel Flores from Kindred Hospice for helping our dad leave this earth with dignity.
"Live life laughing, dancing, and loving; a life worth fighting for."
Visitation will take place from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Holy Rosary Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019