Brownsville/Mercedes - Eliseo Gutierrez, 71, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, TX on July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Oralia Gutierrez in 2014 , a brother Fernando Gutierrez in 2018 and a daughter Narcisa Gutierrez in 1982.
He is survived by his son Eliseo Gutierrez, Jr. and 1 daughter Agustina Gutierrez. Also surviving is 1 brother Juan Manuel Gutierrez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. A Chapel Service will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019