Eliza Ruiz Bustos
Mission - Eliza Ruiz Bustos, 91, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Bustos, parents; Sabas Ruiz and Petra Ybarra Ruiz, brother, Roberto Ruiz and sister, Ismelda Ruiz Garcia. She is survived by her son, Tony Bustos, daughter in law, Juanita Bustos, granddaughter, Patricia Bustos, Sabas Ruiz Jr. (Jesse), Eli Ruiz (Alicia), Nina Ruiz Martinez (Pedro), Elva Ruiz Smith, Noelia Ruiz Saenz (Ben), Cydelia Ruiz Martinez (Ruben). Many thanks to La Mission Hospice and to nurse Sylvia Brown. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral will be held at 11am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 13, 2020.
