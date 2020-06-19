Elizabeth Fogarty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco - Elizabeth Jordan Fogarty, retired librarian, researcher; b. Portsmouth, Ohio, Nov 1, 1916; d. George Rummans and Mattie Belle (Shaver) Jordan; m. Joseph Christopher Fogarty, Oct 6, 1945 (dec. Jan 1977); children: Patricia C., Michelle, Josephine S. BA magna cum laude, Ohio Wesleyan U., Del., 1938; MLS, U. III., Champaign-Urbana, 1939. Post libr. US Army, Camp Atterbury, Ind., 1942-45; organizer libr. Legis. Auditor's Calif. Capitol Office, Sacramento, 1952-53; med. rsch. Libr. US Army Med. Ctr., Ryukyu Islands, Japan, 1967-70, US Army Hosp., Ft. Polk, LA., 1970-72; libr. Pub. Svcs. McAllen Pub Libr., TX, 1974-76. Rschr. Calif. State Legislators and Physicians. Germany country commr. North Atlantic Girl Scout Bd. Europe, 1961-63; chmn. Coun. Ministries, mem. Adminstrv. bd. St Mark United Meth. Ch. McAllen, 1975-; pres. Coun. John Knox Village, 2003-05. Mem.: UDC (chpt. Pres. 1990-), LWV, ALA, DAR (regent Sam Maverick chpt. 1983-85). AAUW (pres. McAllen br. 1977-81, cond. Internat. Rels. Workshops Tex. State and nat. convs. 1981-, bd. Dir. Internat. Rels. Tex. State divsn. Bd. 1981-84, Outstanding Woman of Yr. 1980, Ams. Royal Descent, Colonial Order Crown, Soc. Ky. Pioneers, New England Woman, Nat Soc. Colonial Dames XVII Century (Tex State pres. 1989-91, libr. Gen. 1991-97, v.p. gen 1997-99, hon. V.p. life 2001), Nat Soc. Magna Charta Dames, Nat. Soc.Daus. Am. Colonists, The Jamestowne Soc., US Daus. 1812, Mortar Board, United Daus. Confederacy (treas. Palo Alto chpt. 1982-84, registrar 1987-, pres. 1990-), Colonial Dames 17th Century (pres. Capt. Thomas Jefferson chpt. 1985-, Tex. State bd. 1985-, v.p. 1987-) Sons and Daughters Pilgrims, Delta Sigma Rho, Delta Delta Delta, Phi Beta Kappa, Dames Ct. Honor. Home: John Knox Village.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved