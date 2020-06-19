Elizabeth Fogarty

Weslaco - Elizabeth Jordan Fogarty, retired librarian, researcher; b. Portsmouth, Ohio, Nov 1, 1916; d. George Rummans and Mattie Belle (Shaver) Jordan; m. Joseph Christopher Fogarty, Oct 6, 1945 (dec. Jan 1977); children: Patricia C., Michelle, Josephine S. BA magna cum laude, Ohio Wesleyan U., Del., 1938; MLS, U. III., Champaign-Urbana, 1939. Post libr. US Army, Camp Atterbury, Ind., 1942-45; organizer libr. Legis. Auditor's Calif. Capitol Office, Sacramento, 1952-53; med. rsch. Libr. US Army Med. Ctr., Ryukyu Islands, Japan, 1967-70, US Army Hosp., Ft. Polk, LA., 1970-72; libr. Pub. Svcs. McAllen Pub Libr., TX, 1974-76. Rschr. Calif. State Legislators and Physicians. Germany country commr. North Atlantic Girl Scout Bd. Europe, 1961-63; chmn. Coun. Ministries, mem. Adminstrv. bd. St Mark United Meth. Ch. McAllen, 1975-; pres. Coun. John Knox Village, 2003-05. Mem.: UDC (chpt. Pres. 1990-), LWV, ALA, DAR (regent Sam Maverick chpt. 1983-85). AAUW (pres. McAllen br. 1977-81, cond. Internat. Rels. Workshops Tex. State and nat. convs. 1981-, bd. Dir. Internat. Rels. Tex. State divsn. Bd. 1981-84, Outstanding Woman of Yr. 1980, Ams. Royal Descent, Colonial Order Crown, Soc. Ky. Pioneers, New England Woman, Nat Soc. Colonial Dames XVII Century (Tex State pres. 1989-91, libr. Gen. 1991-97, v.p. gen 1997-99, hon. V.p. life 2001), Nat Soc. Magna Charta Dames, Nat. Soc.Daus. Am. Colonists, The Jamestowne Soc., US Daus. 1812, Mortar Board, United Daus. Confederacy (treas. Palo Alto chpt. 1982-84, registrar 1987-, pres. 1990-), Colonial Dames 17th Century (pres. Capt. Thomas Jefferson chpt. 1985-, Tex. State bd. 1985-, v.p. 1987-) Sons and Daughters Pilgrims, Delta Sigma Rho, Delta Delta Delta, Phi Beta Kappa, Dames Ct. Honor. Home: John Knox Village.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 19, 2020.