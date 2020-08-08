1/1
Elma Garza Cantu
Edinburg - Elma Garza Cantu, 79, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Senior Care Center in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Esteban Cantu, Jr.; two sisters and two brothers.

Mrs. Cantu is survived by her son, Eduardo Cantu of Edinburg; four brothers, Juan Lino Garza, Romulo Garza, Eduardo Garza all of Penitas, and Guadalupe Garza of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. A graveside service will follow at Pedro Garza Zamora Cemetery in Falfurrias, TX.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
