Edinburg - Elma Garza Cantu, 79, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Senior Care Center in Edinburg.She is preceded in death by her husband, Esteban Cantu, Jr.; two sisters and two brothers.Mrs. Cantu is survived by her son, Eduardo Cantu of Edinburg; four brothers, Juan Lino Garza, Romulo Garza, Eduardo Garza all of Penitas, and Guadalupe Garza of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. A graveside service will follow at Pedro Garza Zamora Cemetery in Falfurrias, TX.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.