Edinburg - Elma Nora Gonzalez, 67, went home to our Lord Friday, April 12, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Ms. Gonzalez worked at Jefferson Elementary School for 48 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alvaro Gonzalez.
Ms. Gonzalez is survived by two children, Ray (Lauri) Garcia, Ronnie Garcia; her mother, Reynalda Gonzalez, all of Edinburg; three brothers, Alvaro (Elena) Gonzalez of Indio, CA, Ruben (Mary Lou) Gonzalez of Edinburg, and Rolando (Irma) Gonzalez of McAllen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, April 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2019