Pharr - Elma Nora Hernandez, 70, went home to our Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.



Born in McAllen, she had lived in Pharr most of her life and was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her charisma and smile are going to be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Raul and Maria Luisa Gomez; a brother, Leonel Gomez; and a sister-in-law, Alicia Gomez.



Mrs. Hernandez is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Jose Ramon Hernandez of Pharr; two children, Denise Ariana (Aaron) Alonzo of McAllen, Gabriel Omar Hernandez of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Ariana Valentina Alonzo, Alejandro Cruz Alonzo, both of McAllen; four siblings, Ricardo Gomez of Arroyo City, TX, Raul Rolando (Brenda) Gomez of Waco, TX, Laura Angelica Gonzalez of Pharr; Roel (Christina) Gomez of Memphis, TX; and a sister-in-law, Silvia Gomez of Alamo.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 30, 2019