Rio Grande City - Elma O. Garza passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elma was born in Rio Grande City, Texas on November 19, 1930 to Manuel and Rosaura Olivarez. Elma is survived by her sisters, Edna O. Gonzalez (Flavio+) and Elia O. Perez (Alfonso), brother in law, Rolando Garza, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto A. (Nene) Garza, DVM.Elma attended Immaculate Conception School in Rio Grande City and Ursuline Academy in Laredo, she was an outstanding student throughout all her school years. She received her Bachelor's degree from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio.Elma went on to teach in Rio Grande City High School, where she excelled as a Math teacher, touching the lives of countless students who she loved to see become successful members of the community.Elma married the love of her life, Gilberto, in 1956. They were both devout members of Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City and great supporters of Immaculate Conception School.Elma was a member of The Women's Club, Thimble Club, and Pan American Round Table, where she enjoyed traveling the Americas with her close friends.Elma was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and loved hosting family and friends at her home. Later in life, she looked forward to visiting and spending holidays and special occasions with her sisters, nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has opted for a private viewing and Catholic ceremony at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, Texas followed by interment at St. Johns Cemetery. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.The family would like to thank the staff at Rio Grande City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who so lovingly cared for Elma the last 10 months of her life.