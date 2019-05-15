Home

Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Elodia Garcia "Lola" Ibarra


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elodia Garcia "Lola" Ibarra Obituary
McAllen - McAllen - Elodia Garcia Ibarra "Lola" passed away on May 13, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1943 in La Grulla, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Trinidad and Delia Garcia; her husband Francisco Jesus Ibarra Flores, and siblings: Trinidad Garcia, Jr., Mary I. Torrez, Benancia Borrego and Efigenia Solis.

Lola leaves behind a daughter, Jessica Ibarra Gonzalez (Stephen); and a sister, Rosa Diaz. Lola dedicated 54 years of service to McAllen Medical Center where it was first known as McAllen General Hospital. There she began working in the ER, physical therapy and continuing as an EEG Technician up until her retirement.

A lifelong resident of McAllen, she enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, and going out to eat with friends and family. During the holidays, she enjoyed baking Christmas cookies. Additionally, she adored her pet yorkies, Charlie and Lucy.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 between the hours of 2:00pm and 9:00pm at Virgil Wilson Mortuary, 2200 N. Conway in Mission where a recitation of the holy rosary will be prayed at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com.

Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission, Texas
Published in The Monitor on May 15, 2019
