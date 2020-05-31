Alamo - Eloisa "Locha" Landa, 82, returned to her Heavenly home on May 29, 2020 after a fearless battle with cancer. Her firm belief in God and devotion to her family supported her in the fight with cancer. God our Lord ultimately gave her peace with the most beautiful golden wings.Locha was immersed in the Catholic community in Alamo, TX from an early age, and ultimately until her last breath as she passed away after a private family rosary with her devoted husband, children, sister and niece.Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. She inspired her children and passed goodness to everyone that crossed her path. Locha enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting friends and relatives, and taking many, many pictures on the way. She loved cooking, and always seemed to make enough food not only for the family but for all friends and neighbors that came to visit.Locha was blessed with a loving family. She married her best friend, Roel Landa, on December 11, 1955, and raised her five children with faith, love, and humility. She was the bedrock of the Landa family.Locha is survived by her husband, Roel; and her children, Raul, Gilberto, David, Idolina, and Roel Jr. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.