McAllen - Eloy Aguilar Sr., a longtime McAllen businessman and community activist who loved music, fishing and family, died April 22, 2020. He was 81. He was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Robstown, Texas, to Angel and Matiana (Salazar) Aguilar, one of eight children. As a child, he lived in both Mexico and the United States, stopping his education in middle school to work at a ranch in South Texas to help support his family. Eloy never let his childhood hardships limit or define his life. He acted in several Mexican movies, which starred Jorge Rivero, Cornelio Reyna, Resortes and Norma Lazareno, and was a successful small business owner for more than 40 years. He met his wife, Josefina, on a weekend trip to Reynosa, Mexico, where he had gone to play baseball with some friends. He spotted her while walking and caught her eye. He was smitten and spent nearly a decade courting her primarily through letters. They were married Oct. 15, 1961. They lived in San Antonio, Idaho and Houston before moving to McAllen in 1973. It was then that Eloy, who had supported his family through fieldwork, kitchen work and in retail, established Guardian Pest Control, a name which he later gave to a racehorse he and his brothers owned. Through his business and its work for Alonzo Cantu of Cantu Construction, he was able to meet Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton during their visits to the Valley. Eloy was a community activist for McAllen's poorest neighborhoods working with a group he founded, Neighbors for a Better Community, and city officials to help bring a police substation to the Southside, put traffic lights at busy intersections and establish affordable housing for residents with the help of banker Randy McLelland. Eloy became a proud homeowner in that subdivision, known as Los Encinos. He also was a member of LULAC and the Lions Club, through which he worked to bring eyeglasses to those in need in Veracruz, Mexico. He worked with Martin Almazan and Javier Martinez at radio station El Papalote 1580 A.M. to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. He also encouraged voter registration and was a lifelong Democrat. He created a Tejano band, Grupo La Familia, which performed throughout the Valley and he recorded numerous CDs. Music was a joy for him throughout his life, whether he was singing at his parish, San Juan Diego Catholic Church, volunteering to teach guitar to senior citizens at the Palm View Community Center or joining with mariachis in song at local restaurants. Eloy, who also enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, fishing and family gatherings, often would say "echale ganas" (give it your all) and will be remembered for doing just that. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rogelio Aguilar. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Josefina Aguilar; son, Eloy Aguilar Jr. (wife and stepson); daughter, Eva Gomez (Abel); son, Esteban Aguilar (Lupita); and daughter, Elvia Aguilar; his siblings, Josue Aguilar, Minerva Barrera, Bernardo Aguilar, Irma Ramos, Lupita Aguilar and Juana Idalia De la Cruz; his adoring grandchildren, Steven Paul Aguilar (Cristine), Amanda Marie Aguilar and Arian Esteban Aguilar. Special thanks to the staff at San Juan Nursing Home and Amara Hospice. Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen is in charge of arrangements. A service will be planned at a later date.

