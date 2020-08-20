Mercedes, TX. - "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
Eloy Alvarez, 49, gained his Heavenly wings on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Roma, TX.
Eloy Alvarez was born on July 5, 1971, to Mr. Blas Alvarez, Jr. and Mrs. Maria Esmeralda Barrientes Alvarez in Weslaco, TX.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Maria Josefa Barrios Favela; his parents, his brothers Jaime (Lorelei) Alvarez; Homero Alvarez; sisters Maria Guadalupe (Mike) Vo; Nelda Alvarez; and Imelda Alvarez (Christopher) Reyes . Eloy Alvarez had 3 step-children whom he adored; Elizabeth Anahi Benitez Barrios (Bryan Garcia del Valle); Jesus Omar Benitez Barrios; Claudia Isela Benitez Barrios; a granddaughter Ximena Elizabeth Garcia Benitez and mother in law; Esperanza Favela Reyes. He had many nieces and nephews that looked up to him and who continue to carry on his memories; Preston Evian Alvarez; Janelle Aileen Alvarez; Kadence Rose Vega; Nathan Alexander Vega; Crislynn Jules Reyes; and Payton Trinity Reyes.
Eloy Alvarez resided most of his life in Mercedes, TX. He was an incredible son, brother, step-father, and husband who loved God. He was an extraordinary faith-filled man who began his carpentry career at the tender age of 7. Eloy was widely known by many as he helped his father in the family business until his father's retirement. From August 1994-September 2009, Eloy had the opportunity to share his knowledge with students as he became a building trades teacher for Rio Hondo Jr High. He took some students to compete in the Rio Grande Valley Live Stock Show and received an excellent rating on shop projects. He later went on to work at Home Depot in Mission, TX. then made his last career move being employed by the City of McAllen from 1-9-2017 until his passing. Eloy would make his daily commute to and from his residence in Miguel Aleman where he and his wife temporarily resided. Many knew Eloy to be a humble, generous, loving, positive, and caring person who always saw the good in everyone. He would always be willing to help a stranger or anyone in need. No task was ever too big for him as he would execute each one with a kind heart and never complained one bit. Many coworkers and people around the valley came to know the amazing person Eloy was. He will be truly missed by many. Eloy was the light in any darkness and God lived in him. He left behind beautiful memories and things he built throughout the Rio Grande Valley. He was a beautiful soul gone too soon but God gives us peace in knowing that Eloy lived a life doing great deeds and leaving an everlasting impression for many.
"Un dia a la vez my Jesus" -Eloy's last words to his loving wife
"Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours!"-Eloy Alvarez
"Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again."-Ron Tranmer
Final arrangements are still pending, please refer to Eloy Alvarez Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/eloyalvarezmemorialpage/