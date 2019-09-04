|
Edinburg - Eloy Elizondo, 42, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg. He was born on Thursday, April 14, 1977 in Edinburg, Texas to Preciliano Elizondo and Gloria Irma Gonzalez Elizondo. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Eloy is survived by his sister; Priscilla (David) Rodriguez, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Eloy graduated from Edinburg North High School in 1995 and worked for K-Mart in Edinburg and McAllen until 2010. He enjoyed working on Chevy trucks, watching the Dallas Cowboys and spending quality time with all of his cousins. He also loved dogs, especially Priscilla's dogs; Mylo, Daisy and Luna. Eloy can be described as a simple, humble and private person, but he enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.
His sister and family will receive friends today, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg with Pastor Jesus Garza officiating. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 4, 2019