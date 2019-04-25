|
Rio Grande City/Harlingen - Eloy R Garcia, 70, passed away on April 15,2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, fishing and watching old Westerns.
He is survived by his wife Edna G Garcia; daughters Icca Marie Garcia, Imelda Garcia and Tracy Lynne Garcia. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Austin Luke Segura, Christian Julian Robles (wife Deziree Robles), Nicolas Rene Garcia and new born Icca Marie Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday April 25,2019 from 2-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 25, 2019