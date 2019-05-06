Alamo - Eloy Ruiz Jr., 46, went to our heavenly father on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a year and five months battle with cancer.



He was born April 28, 1973 in Weslaco to Elizabeth Gallardo Morales and Heloy Ruiz. Eloy graduated from Donna High School in 1991 and soon began working for his stepfather's company, Morales Medical System out of Edinburg. He loved fishing, traveling, telling stories, and spending time with his family and grandsons. He will greatly be missed.



Eloy is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Gallardo Morales of Alamo, Heloy Ruiz of San Carlos; a daughter, Marina Ruiz; a stepson, Guadalupe Vasquez; two grandchildren, Marco Salas, Joaiden Garcia; his girlfriend, San Juana Vasquez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Eric Ruiz; maternal grandparents, Edna and Oscar Gallardo; paternal grandparents, Margarita and Benito Ruiz; and his stepfather, Rene Morales.



Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on May 6, 2019