McAllen, TX - Elpidio P. Cortez, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, Texas. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angelita Cortez in 2010. Elpidio had a heart of gold, and his family always came first. He loved the Lord and Lucha Libre. His life here on Earth was spent making memories of laughter and joy. He is now wearing a crown in the presence of our Lord. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Elpidio is survived by his five children, Sylvia (Ernest) Sanchez, Elpidio Cortez Jr., Leticia (Ronald) Zamora, Jose Ramon (Liza) Cortez, and Leticia Chavez; three brothers- Andres Cortez, Felipe Cortez, Hector Cortez, and a sister, Diana Cortez; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr from 11:00am to 9:00pm, with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen at 10:00am. Burial with Military Honors provided by the VFW Post 8788 will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary