Monte Alto - Monte Alto-Elsa Dominguez, 65, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home in Monte Alto. She was born April 6, 1954 in Rio Verde San Luis Potosi to Lino and Feliciana Dominguez. Elsa became a US Citizen and proudly served her Monte Alto community. She served 42 years with the Monte Alto Fire Department. Elsa is survived by her friend, Amparo Willingham; brother, Alfonso (Yolanda) Dominguez; sisters, Maria de los Angeles (Jesus) Guillen and Maria del Rosario (Javier) Nieves; and sister-in-law, Gloria Dominguez. She is also survived by her aunt, Alvina Guillen; cousin Felicitas (Leonel) Garza; nieces, Patricia and Iliana Garza, and 8 other nephews and nieces. Elsa is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymundo Dominguez.
Viewing will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Viewing will continue Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Monte Alto. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Funeral services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020