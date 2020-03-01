Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
8254 Valdez Rd
Monte Alto, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
6705 North Fm 88
Weslaco, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Dominguez


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa Dominguez Obituary
Monte Alto - Monte Alto-Elsa Dominguez, 65, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home in Monte Alto. She was born April 6, 1954 in Rio Verde San Luis Potosi to Lino and Feliciana Dominguez. Elsa became a US Citizen and proudly served her Monte Alto community. She served 42 years with the Monte Alto Fire Department. Elsa is survived by her friend, Amparo Willingham; brother, Alfonso (Yolanda) Dominguez; sisters, Maria de los Angeles (Jesus) Guillen and Maria del Rosario (Javier) Nieves; and sister-in-law, Gloria Dominguez. She is also survived by her aunt, Alvina Guillen; cousin Felicitas (Leonel) Garza; nieces, Patricia and Iliana Garza, and 8 other nephews and nieces. Elsa is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymundo Dominguez.

Viewing will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Viewing will continue Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Monte Alto. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Funeral services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -