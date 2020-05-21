McAllen - Elsa Fernandez, 57, entered eternal life with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at her residence in McAllen. She was born to Eusebio Garza & Maricruz Ruiz Garza on September 26, 1962 in Merced, California. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Maximilliana "Maxy" and Aristeo "Ari" Fernandez. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings: Elva Edith (Juan) Garcia, Eusebio "Bobby" (Margaret) Garza Jr., Celestino (Yolanda) Garza, Dahlia Haag, Everardo "Lalo" (Rosita) Garza, Araceli Garza, Noe Garza and Dalila (Narciso) Barajas. Elsa worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. She received numerous national awards and held the number one position for multiple companies. Despite her many accolades, she was most proud of her two children and their accomplishments. The family would like to extend their gratitude to their friend, Juanita Gaytan for her love and care throughout the years as well as her faithful Prayer Angels. Family will receive friends in groups of 8 to 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm (masks are required) on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a private ceremony for immediate family only will be held at 7 pm. The public is welcome to join through Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Funeraria-Del-Angel-Valley-Memorial-Valley-Memorial-Gardens-318091568669589 In lieu of flowers and food donations, Elsa's Prayer Angels respectfully request that any expressions of generosity be donated to Elsa's two children, Maxy and Ari. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2020.