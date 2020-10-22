McAllen - Elsa Garza-Sandoval, 55, went home to our Lord Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.She is preceded in death by her father, Hilario Garza; a son, Michael Sandoval; two brothers, Hilario Garza Jr., and Eduardo Garza.Mrs. Sandoval is survived by her loving husband, Carlos Sandoval of McAllen; three sons, Jesus Villalon of McAllen, Jacob Villalon of Alamo, Karl (Sarah) Sandoval of Pharr; 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Victoria, Karissa, Viviana, Brianna, James, Destiny, Jeremiah, Emily, and Erik; her mother, Eva Falcon of Rio Grande City; and a brother, Juan Alberto Garza of Houston.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.