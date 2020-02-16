Home

POWERED BY

Services
L&I Funeral Home
1005 West Expressway 83
Penitas, TX 78576
(956) 519-2649
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa Jackson Obituary
La Joya - Elsa Jackson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1931 in La Joya, Texas to Erasmo Jackson and Manuela Rodriguez.

She is preceded in death by her parents Erasmo and Manuela Jackson and her two brothers: Enrique Jackson and Amancio Jackson and a nephew Gustavo Jackson.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving siblings: Eduardo Jackson, Estela Salsbury, Erasmo Jackson, Mona J. Carabay and Mary S. Jackson; niece: Nilda Jackson and nephews: Daniel (Maria) Jackson, Israel Jackson, and Ruben (Criselda) Jackson, Stacy Lee Walker, Jerry Carabay Jr., Monica Marie Carabay, Oscar Jackson, Amancio Jackson and Frances Lopez. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and visitation will continue on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited a 7:00 pm for both days at the Lord and I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas. Funeral Mass will be officiated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Queen of Angles Catholic Church in La Joya, Texas. Interment will follow at La Joya City Cemetery in La Joya, Texas.

You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com

Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -