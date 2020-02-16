|
|
La Joya - Elsa Jackson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1931 in La Joya, Texas to Erasmo Jackson and Manuela Rodriguez.
She is preceded in death by her parents Erasmo and Manuela Jackson and her two brothers: Enrique Jackson and Amancio Jackson and a nephew Gustavo Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving siblings: Eduardo Jackson, Estela Salsbury, Erasmo Jackson, Mona J. Carabay and Mary S. Jackson; niece: Nilda Jackson and nephews: Daniel (Maria) Jackson, Israel Jackson, and Ruben (Criselda) Jackson, Stacy Lee Walker, Jerry Carabay Jr., Monica Marie Carabay, Oscar Jackson, Amancio Jackson and Frances Lopez. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and visitation will continue on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited a 7:00 pm for both days at the Lord and I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas. Funeral Mass will be officiated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Queen of Angles Catholic Church in La Joya, Texas. Interment will follow at La Joya City Cemetery in La Joya, Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020