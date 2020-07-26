Edinburg - Elsa Martinez, 44, entered eternal rest Friday, July 17, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life.Elsa is survived by her husband Samuel Reyes; a daughter, Laura Jane Martinez, both of Edinburg; two grandsons, King Abel and Kash Crispin Gamez; and eight siblings, Ida (Jose Morquech) Baldazo, Rogelio (Catalina) Martinez, Raymond (Martha) Martinez, Alma Maria (Andy Sanchez) Martinez, Christopher (Alejandra) Martinez, Mary Jane (Gilbert) Lopez, all of Edinburg, Ameda (Lupe) Leos of Florida, and America Garay of Illinois.Elsa was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She wanted everyone to remember her as being the person God created and gave life to. She was the person who crashed parties, started the dancing at parties, and was always so happy and full of life. We will miss her beautiful smile and laughter dearly.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.