1/1
Elsa Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Elsa Martinez, 44, entered eternal rest Friday, July 17, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life.

Elsa is survived by her husband Samuel Reyes; a daughter, Laura Jane Martinez, both of Edinburg; two grandsons, King Abel and Kash Crispin Gamez; and eight siblings, Ida (Jose Morquech) Baldazo, Rogelio (Catalina) Martinez, Raymond (Martha) Martinez, Alma Maria (Andy Sanchez) Martinez, Christopher (Alejandra) Martinez, Mary Jane (Gilbert) Lopez, all of Edinburg, Ameda (Lupe) Leos of Florida, and America Garay of Illinois.

Elsa was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She wanted everyone to remember her as being the person God created and gave life to. She was the person who crashed parties, started the dancing at parties, and was always so happy and full of life. We will miss her beautiful smile and laughter dearly.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved