EDINBURG - Elsie Perez, 70, went home to the Lord Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by her family in Edinburg, TX.



Born in Robstown, TX, she had lived in Edinburg since 1993. Elsie graduated from Banquete High School, Del Mar College of Nursing and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. In 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Fred L. Perez, Jr. and they formed a family with three children. They always invited friends and community members to join their family through holiday celebrations and parties. Elsie was a licensed pilot and Director General of the Alliance of Pan American Round Tables and the Edinburg Pan American Round Table. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Renaissance Club, Young Women's Book Club, Chamber of Commerce and Ambassador, member of the Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Alliance, Texas Medical Association Alliance and Hispanic Women's Network of Texas. She enjoyed traveling the world, cooking, educating others, and spending quality time with her beloved family. In 2013, the love of her life, Dr. Fred L. Perez, Jr. anticipated to heaven and this Monday they have reunited for eternity. Elsie's smile and charisma will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the community.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Fred L. Perez, Jr., Orthopedic Surgeon; her parents, Margarito Guajardo and Ricarda Mota Guajardo; in-laws, Fred L., Sr. and Ernestine (Laurel) Perez.



Elsie is survived by three children, Larissa Veronica Perez of New York, Federico Laurel Perez, III, Ciara Breanna Perez, both of Edinburg; six grandchildren, Kristen, Andrea, Federico IV, Kassandra, Kristy, Raul; and one brother, Pedro Guajardo of San Antonio.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Memorial Event Center in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary