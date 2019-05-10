EDINBURG - Elva C. Reyna, 70, went home to the Lord Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



Born in Edinburg, she was raised by her grandparents, Josefa and Santos Cruz. Elva dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren whom she loved and spoiled. Her warm smile and charisma are going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Polo Reyna, Jr.; her parents, Dolores and Maria Compean; her grandparents, Josefa and Santos Cruz.



Mrs. Reyna is survived by her three children, Cris (Rolando) Hernandez, Gracie (Lupe) Gutierrez, Polo (Linda) Reyna III; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.