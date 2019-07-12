Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Arevalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva G. Arevalo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva G. Arevalo Obituary
Mission - Elva G. Arevalo, 83, passed away at her residence in Mission. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Maria Luisa Garcia, her sister, Maria Luisa Botello, her daughter, Hilda Arevalo. She is survived by her husband, Senovio Arevalo Sr., her children; Senovio (Ylsa Navarro) Arevalo Jr., Elva (Carlos) Borrego, Jose Luis "Joe" (Diana) Arevalo, Marissa (Inezel) Perez, Carlos (Bianca) Arevalo, 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Martin Garcia of Houston, Dora Godoy of Houston, Jose Garcia Jr. of Brownsville, Cesar Garcia of Houston, Ramiro Garcia of Alabama, Sergio Garcia of San Benito, Jorge Garcia of Houston, Horacio Garcia of Brownsville, and Alvaro Garcia of Brownsville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now