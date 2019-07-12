|
Mission - Elva G. Arevalo, 83, passed away at her residence in Mission. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Maria Luisa Garcia, her sister, Maria Luisa Botello, her daughter, Hilda Arevalo. She is survived by her husband, Senovio Arevalo Sr., her children; Senovio (Ylsa Navarro) Arevalo Jr., Elva (Carlos) Borrego, Jose Luis "Joe" (Diana) Arevalo, Marissa (Inezel) Perez, Carlos (Bianca) Arevalo, 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Martin Garcia of Houston, Dora Godoy of Houston, Jose Garcia Jr. of Brownsville, Cesar Garcia of Houston, Ramiro Garcia of Alabama, Sergio Garcia of San Benito, Jorge Garcia of Houston, Horacio Garcia of Brownsville, and Alvaro Garcia of Brownsville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 12, 2019