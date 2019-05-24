WESLACO - Elva Guadalupe (Munoz) McClure, 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UMass Medical Center, after a brief period of declining health. She is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of over 58 years, Everett G. McClure, who predeceased her in 2014.



Elva was born on January 7, 1932, in Mercedes, Texas, a daughter of the late Manuel and Teresa (Cano) Munoz. She was raised in Weslaco, Texas, where she graduated from Weslaco High School in 1952. Elva moved to Massachusetts in 1956, shortly after marrying the love of her life, Everett, and together they settled in Hudson, MA where they raised their four children. For many years Elva was a stay at home mom, dedicated to raising her kids. Later, she had a successful career as an office manager and administrative assistant, eventually retiring from Raytheon Company. She was a former member of Christ the King Church in Hudson.



Elva was an active member of the Hudson Senior Center, where she seldom missed a Friday music session with her many dear friends. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping and eating out. She especially enjoyed gardening and had an incredible green thumb and a way with roses. Most of all Elva loved spending time with her family, whom she cherished, and her wise advice will be greatly missed by her grandchildren.



Elva is survived by 4 children, Karen J. Vanderbur and her husband Bill of Las Vegas, NV, Theresa "Terri" E. McClure of Half Moon Bay, CA, David J. McClure and his wife Cassandra of Portland, OR and Patricia "Trish" A. Lowden and her husband Ken of Hudson, MA; 2 siblings, Manuel E. Munoz and his wife Ernestina, and Alicia E. Stewart and her husband Jack; 6 grandchildren, Brandi Van Zant and her husband Keith, Jessica Vanderbur, Daniel Vanderbur, Clinton James Vanderbur, Haley McClure and Alicia Lowden; two great-grandchildren, Kole Van Zant and Kane Van Zant and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Everett G. McClure, she was also predeceased by her brother, Ruben Munoz and her great-grandson, Kaleb Van Zant.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm rosary at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Interment to follow at Campacuas Memorial Cemetery in Mercedes, TX. Published in The Monitor on May 24, 2019