ALAMO - Elva H. Gonzalez, 72, went home to our Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in Alamo, she was a lifetime resident and member of Resurrection Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, collecting flowers, playing bingo, and praying the rosary. Elva is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Felipa Hernandez; four brothers, Elijio (Lucia) Hernandez, Ernesto Hernandez, Eduardo (Irene) Hernandez, Erasmo (Vicenta) Hernandez; and a brother-in-law, Antonio Quintanilla.
Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Jr. of Alamo; two sons, Lorenzo (Sylvia) Gonzalez IV of San Juan, Gabriel Gonzalez of Austin; three granddaughters, Jessica Lynn Gonzalez, Isabela Faith Gonzalez and Khloe Jennifer Gonzalez; one brother, Elias (Maria) Hernandez of Donna; one sister, Elda H. Quintanilla of Donna; and a sister-in-law, Julia Hernandez of San Juan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 29, 2019