|
|
Mission - Mrs. Elva S Perez went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019 at her home in Mission Tx. She is preceded in death by her husband: Israel L Perez; brother: Eugenio Solis and sister: Ramona Garcia. Survived by three sons: Candelario (Esperanza) Banda,Emanuel (Maria Magdalena) Perez, Ruben (Norma) Perez; three sisters; two brothers; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services and viewing will be held at Iglesia Nueva Vida, 211 W Mile 3 Rd. Palmhurst Tx. Viewing was held on Monday 3pm to 9pm, Tuesday service at 7pm. Wednesday service at 10am followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road.
Published in The Monitor on June 27, 2019