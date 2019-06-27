Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Iglesia Nueva Vida
211 W Mile 3 Rd
Palmhurst, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva S. Perez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elva S. Perez Obituary
Mission - Mrs. Elva S Perez went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019 at her home in Mission Tx. She is preceded in death by her husband: Israel L Perez; brother: Eugenio Solis and sister: Ramona Garcia. Survived by three sons: Candelario (Esperanza) Banda,Emanuel (Maria Magdalena) Perez, Ruben (Norma) Perez; three sisters; two brothers; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services and viewing will be held at Iglesia Nueva Vida, 211 W Mile 3 Rd. Palmhurst Tx. Viewing was held on Monday 3pm to 9pm, Tuesday service at 7pm. Wednesday service at 10am followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road.
Published in The Monitor on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now