|
|
PHARR - Elva T. Villarreal, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1953 in Donna, Texas to Albino and Nicolasa Trevino.
Elva had a passion for teaching dedicating 35 years as an educator. She served 25+ years with PSJA School District. She also looked forward to teaching Sunday School and enjoyed making Arts & Crafts. She was guided by Faith, Family, and Friends. She was a devoted, loving mother and sister who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albino and Nicolasa Trevino and brother Albino Trevino Jr.
She is survived by her loving children, Abraham Villarreal, Guidel Yareli (daughter in law) and Aaron Michael Villarreal. She is also survived by her siblings, Bertha Coronado, Esther Lerma, Rachel Trevino.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 4, 2020