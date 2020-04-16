Mission - Elvia M. Leal, 84 years old, reached the end of her journey on April 14, 2020. Elvia was born on September 28, 1935 to the late Lauro Martinez and Ana Rangel. Elvia grew up in Mission, Texas where she met the love of her life and married Ricardo Homero Leal. Our loved one enjoyed life and spending time with her family. Elvia and Ricardo had their one and only daughter Nela Leal Humphrey of Mission, Tx. She Is also has 3 surviving sisters: Maria M. Guerra (Idelfonso +) of Mission, Tx, Hermila Mila Villarreal (Pedro+) of Mission, Tx., Humbelina and her husband Enrique Cerda, of Gustine, Ca; and by 4 nephews and 4 nieces. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation that tended to the care of our loved one. We would also like to extend our thanks to Lupita Cano for attending to our loved one for countless hours and days. Serving as pallbearers will be Jorge Guerra, Idelfonso Guerra Jr., Khristian Cortinas and Daniel Diaz Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020.