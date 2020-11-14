Mission - Elvia Robles de Davila, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep, November 12, 2020 at



the Bridges at Mission. She was born on September 24, 1928 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.



She attended school in Reynosa and received a degree in business. She also studied



confection and dressmaking in Monterrey. In 1949, she married the love of her life,



Jesús Dávila Guerra, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. They moved to Hidalgo, Texas



soon afterwards.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebeca Lugo and Manuel Robles, her only



sister, María Teresa, her husband, Jesús and her eldest son, Jaime. She was truly an



obedient daughter, a caring sister, a devoted wife, a loving mother, a loyal friend, a



skilled seamstress, a wise businesswoman, a great problem solver, a world traveler, a



doting grandmother and a faithful Catholic.



She is survived by three children, Elvia Isabel Ramirez, (Robert) of McAllen; Alba Mabel



Pietrzak (Michael) of Hidalgo and Gerardo Dávila (Esperanza del Sol) of Houston; nine



grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her family would also like to extend sincere



appreciation to her caregivers at The Bridges at Mission for their kindness and



compassion in caring for our mother the last few years of her life.



Deco Funeral Home of Hidalgo is in charge of funeral arrangements, with burial in a



private ceremony at the Hidalgo Cemetery. When the pandemic ends, the family will



host a celebration of life for this truly lovely woman, wife, mom and "Tita."



