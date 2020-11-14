1/1
Elvia Robles Davila
1928 - 2020
Mission - Elvia Robles de Davila, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep, November 12, 2020 at

the Bridges at Mission. She was born on September 24, 1928 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

She attended school in Reynosa and received a degree in business. She also studied

confection and dressmaking in Monterrey. In 1949, she married the love of her life,

Jesús Dávila Guerra, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. They moved to Hidalgo, Texas

soon afterwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebeca Lugo and Manuel Robles, her only

sister, María Teresa, her husband, Jesús and her eldest son, Jaime. She was truly an

obedient daughter, a caring sister, a devoted wife, a loving mother, a loyal friend, a

skilled seamstress, a wise businesswoman, a great problem solver, a world traveler, a

doting grandmother and a faithful Catholic.

She is survived by three children, Elvia Isabel Ramirez, (Robert) of McAllen; Alba Mabel

Pietrzak (Michael) of Hidalgo and Gerardo Dávila (Esperanza del Sol) of Houston; nine

grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her family would also like to extend sincere

appreciation to her caregivers at The Bridges at Mission for their kindness and

compassion in caring for our mother the last few years of her life.

Deco Funeral Home of Hidalgo is in charge of funeral arrangements, with burial in a

private ceremony at the Hidalgo Cemetery. When the pandemic ends, the family will

host a celebration of life for this truly lovely woman, wife, mom and "Tita."

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
