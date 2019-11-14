|
Edinburg - It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Elvira Delfina Cavazos Cantu, age 81, announce her passing on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Elvira Cantu was a graduate of Edinburg High School and Pan American College. She was a teacher for 38 years in Pharr and Edinburg where she touched the lives of innumerable young students from kindergarten to the sixth grade. Through her compassion and creativity, she taught not only their minds but their hearts.
Her family will remember her as a devoted wife, extraordinary mother, doting grandmother, and an incredible aunt. She lived her life boldly, loved those close to her fiercely, and fought the many illnesses she endured throughout the latter part of her life fearlessly. She was and will remain a powerful and guiding force to those who knew and loved her most. Her immeasurable compassion for others was experienced by many outside her family who will remember her for the heartfelt gestures of generosity she extended to them throughout her life, without announcement, reward, or recognition but for those on the receiving end of her kindness.
She was devoted to her Lord and the Virgin Mary who guided her and bestowed on her the strength, humility, and grace with which she lived. She saw beauty in all of God's creatures and was most happy and at home in her beloved garden. Her mark on this world is the legacy she leaves behind in her daughters, granddaughters, and beloved family who will continue to serve others in her name and in her honor.
Elvira was preceded in death by her father, Gilberto F. Cavazos, her mother, Benigna A. Cavazos, sisters, Aurora C. Garza and Dora C. Rodriguez, and brother, Gilbert Cavazos. She is survived by her devoted husband, Joe L Cantu, Jr., of Edinburg, adoring daughters, Aissa Cantu (Fortino Gonzalez) of Edinburg, Sonya C. Rivera (Roy B. Rivera) of San Antonio, Ana Maria Cantu of McAllen, and her beloved granddaughters, Sabrina and Sierra Rivera, of San Antonio. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Elvira's family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Raul A. Martinez and his staff in Edinburg, Dr. Prakash Palimar and Dr. Salil Mangi of McAllen, and all the health care professionals that cared for her.
Having the honor of serving as pallbearers are Roy B. Rivera, Fortino Gonzalez, David Garza, Carlos Guerra, Nathaniel Barbosa, Richard Small, and Dr. Kevin Morse.
For those interested, donations in Elvira Cantu's name to The American Diabetes Association and The are welcome.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Thursday, Nov 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest memorial park in Edinburgh. Funeral services under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019