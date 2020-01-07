|
Pharr - Elvira Cardenas, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Matilde Cardenas.
Mrs. Cardenas is survived by her children, Felix Cardenas, Laurentina Viramontes, Catalina Resto, Minerva Cardenas-Ray, Graciela Cardenas, Gisela Cardenas, Homero Cardenas, Diana Cardenas, Dahlia Vela, Rene Cardenas, and Nelda Williams; and 28 grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Eli Jackson Cemetery in San Juan under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020