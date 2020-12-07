1/
Elvira de Leon
Weslaco, TX - Elvira de Leon was born at Los Herreras Nuevo Leon on May 8, 1923 and passed away on December 4, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. Preceded in death by her parents Pedro & Jesusita Cantu and her husband Catarino de Leon Sr.

Surviving her are 1 son Catarino (Geri) de Leon Sr. of Pharr, TX ; 1 daughter Cristina (George) Cardenas of Mercedes, TX and 1 brother Pedro Cantu, Jr. of Yucatan, Mexico.

Also surviving are her Grandchildren: George (Christina) Cardenas Jr. of Edinburg, TX; Billy (Cindy) Cardenas of Donna, TX; Sarah Moncivais of Alamo, TX; Christopher de Leon of Pharr, TX; her Great- Grandchildren: Zoe Cardenas of Edinburg, TX, Avery and Cameron Cardenas of Donna, TX Chloe de la Rosa , Emee, Giuliana, and Valentina Moncivais of Alamo, TX.

Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, crocheting and quilting .

Visitation for the immediate family will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
